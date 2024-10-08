Despite the serious stakes in the upcoming election, Vice President Kamala Harris indulged in a moment of must-watch levity during her Tuesday appearance on “The View.”

“They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery,” host Joy Behar told Harris. The program then proceeded to show a short clip of “Saturday Night Live” comedian Maya Rudolph’s hilarious impersonation of the vice president from this past weekend.

But what makes the moment truly amusing is the show including a picture-in-picture shot of Harris reacting in real-time to Rudolph’s hysterical impression. Take a look:

“I am so happy to be campaigning in whatever swing state I'm in,” Rudolph-as-Harris begins, “which I will just refer to is Wisconsin-Pennsyl-VA-Georgia. Because I am going to protect your VaGeorgia.”

The vice president was left in stitches.

"Maya Rudolph, I mean, she's so good. So good. She had the whole thing: The suit, the jewelry, the mannerisms," a laughing Harris said, admitting it was her first time seeing Rudolph’s take on her.

After the interview, Behar said Harris “was great.”

“She was fantastic, and she's tough. I like that about her,” Behar said. She added that the opposite was true of Trump. "He would never come here. He’s scared of us.”

Harris said she would return to “The View” after becoming president.

The vice president’s appearance on the long-running ABC daytime show is just one of several stops on popular programs and podcasts this week. On Sunday, Harris gave an interview on the trendy “Call Her Daddy” podcast, followed by a sit-down on CBS’ iconic “60 Minutes” that aired Monday. Along with “The View,” Harris spent Tuesday on Howard Stern’s show, along with taping an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” set to air Tuesday night. Harris will also participate in a Univision Town Hall on Thursday.

