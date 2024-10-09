How do you get people to the polls when they lack power, gas, water, or usable roads? That’s the challenge facing the North Carolina Board of Elections since Hurricane Helene made landfall on Sept. 26.

The deadly storm washed away homes, destroyed businesses, and claimed over 230 lives, with the toll expected to rise. Thirteen of North Carolina's 100 counties were affected, forcing the elections board to combat politically charged lies and conspiracy theories while implementing measures to ensure impacted residents can vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 election.

As of Oct. 7, all 100 county election offices were open, including those in hurricane-affected areas. A new bipartisan resolution passed unanimously by Republican and Democratic elections officials aims to assist voters in these counties.

Joanna Brown, a 37-year-old resident of Henderson County, expressed uncertainty about being able to cast her ballot. She said immediate needs like “searching for loved ones, salvaging what they can from homes and businesses, and figuring out how to survive day-to-day” are a priority right now.

“My current early voting location is inaccessible due to flood damage,” Brown said. “And the route I would take to get to my county’s election office is impassable. The roads are no longer there.”

The Board of Elections’ resolution addresses accessibility by extending polling hours, creating temporary voting facilities, and allowing staff from other counties to assist as poll workers.

“We will take voting to the voters,” vowed Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the Board of Elections, during a Monday press briefing. Voters can also drop off mail-in ballots at any polling place in the state.

National Guard tents will be set up at polling locations destroyed by flooding. Bell assured residents that the necessary space, power, and security to vote on Nov. 5 are paramount priorities. Residents who are temporarily relocated can also request an absentee ballot which they or a family member can return before polls close on Election Day.

Staffing has also been impacted, with poll workers facing disrupted cell and internet service and no water or power in their homes. In response, the state board will allow staff members from other counties to work at polling places with early in-person voting starting Oct. 17.

Andrew Ross, a 36-year-old business owner and Asheville, North Carolina, resident, was forced to evacuate to ensure the safety of his 2-year-old and his pregnant wife, who is two weeks from her due date. Ross has lived in Asheville for 16 years, but he and his family made the difficult choice to stay with relatives in Virginia while they await the birth of their second child. Still, he plans to be back for the election.

“I believe in the civic responsibility of elections,” said Ross, who owns The Whale Craft Beer Collective. “I worry more about access for people in vulnerable and damaged areas.”

Another necessary provision: multipartisan assistance teams, known as MATs, which have been tasked with facilitating voting at disaster shelters. These nonpartisan volunteers will assist with absentee voting for those who lost family members, homes, and businesses and are being housed in shelters and other places where disaster relief is provided to the general public.

Combating misinformation and voter doubt

Years of misinformation, election lies, and social media conspiracies have taken a toll on Republican voters’ confidence in our democracy. It’s even more difficult to restore faith in elections when the GOP’s current presidential nominee is happily parroting the lies.

Recent surveys show less than one-third of Republicans have faith in our election results. Gallup's research shows a record-high gap of 56 percentage points when it comes to “faith in the accuracy of the vote,” with 84% of Democrats believing that votes for president will be accurately cast and counted, compared to only 28% of Republicans. Since 2020, confidence in election integrity among Republicans has shrunk by 16 points after falling by 11 points between 2016 and 2020. Daily Kos reporting in September revealed that Republicans are more likely to believe Donald Trump’s lies than fact-checked claims.

North Carolina and other states impacted by Helene, like Georgia and Tennessee, are at the center of right-wing political talking points. With Hurricane Milton is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday, we can expect to see more lies about the federal response to the latest natural disaster.

Henderson County resident Brown said the misinformation isn’t helping the victims—and it could hurt election turnout.

“Disinformation is running rampant, made to fuel anger toward the government and its response,” she said. “I think the election is the furthest thing from people's minds in the immediate, and it will sneak up on us.”

Absentee ballots are prepared to be mailed at the Wake County Board of Elections on Sept. 17, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Conspiracy theories started circulating on social media, claiming that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is stealing money from donations and denying body bag orders. State government officials have been forced to deny cruel claims that bodies aren’t being buried and denounce ridiculous theories that the government is controlling the weather and trying to harvest lithium from western North Carolina.

Former President Trump and his son Eric pushed misinformation about FEMA’s response to Helene, claiming that funds were diverted to migrants and that Democrats were not willing to help Republican-leaning areas.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, owner of X, and a trollish Trump ally, claimed FEMA was blocking flights trying to aid the area on Friday, calling it “belligerent government incompetence.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was forced to reply to Musk’s inflammatory post, which had 28.7 million views as of Tuesday evening.

“No one is shutting down the airspace and FAA doesn’t block legitimate rescue and recovery flights,” Buttigieg wrote. “If you’re encountering a problem give me a call.”

Those on the ground confirmed the claims were false and North Carolina officials, including Republican state Sen. Kevin Corbin, pleaded with residents to stop spreading “conspiracy theory junk.”

“Government will play a role in this cleanup. We are going to make sure the state chips in some massive money,” Corbin wrote in a Facebook post. “But government is not the total solution. YES, there are a lot of neighbors helping neighbors and that’s good and the way it should be. Please don’t let these crazy stories consume you or have you continually contact your elected officials to see if they are true.”

The Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina, after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 28, 2024.

FEMA had to publish a “hurricane rumor response” page on its website to combat the flurry of misinformation. Board of Elections Executive Director Bell had to shoot down rumors that she is partisan—and made it clear she took offense.

“I know these people. I know these roads. And it fazes me not what their political stripe is,” Bell said during the Monday press conference. “It is not helpful, and as a matter of fact, it is a disservice to these people who have already faced disaster and put themselves in harm's way and are hurting,” she said. “What a disgrace for someone to provide misinformation or disinformation affecting someone’s ability to vote.”

According to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, FEMA has received 50,000 calls for assistance, and $6 million in aid has already been dispersed.

On “Fox & Friends” Monday, Trump’s running mate JD Vance spouted more lies about the Biden-Harris administration’s response, claiming they “turned FEMA into an agency that helps to resettle and helps to deal with illegal immigration.” The Ohio senator also said “from the get-go, you should’ve imposed military-style command and control.”

Except that’s what the president did. On Oct. 2, Biden deployed 1,000 active-duty military personnel to the region. Then, on Oct. 6, Biden announced he was sending 500 extra troops to add to more than 700 FEMA employees and 1,500 National Guard soldiers and airmen. FEMA approved $30 million in housing and other assistance, and officials said nearly 1,700 people were housed in hotels through a FEMA program.

According to North Carolina officials, as of Saturday, those troops had moved 3.5 million pounds of commodities, while 50 helicopters and more than 400 specialized vehicles were in operation.

A big blue dot in a sea of red

Asheville is located in one of the counties most affected by Helene and is among the state's bluest cities. North Carolina is a swing state, meaning it can sway presidential election results. Republicans hold a slight lead in presidential polls, and the state has not voted for a Democrat since 2008, when it awarded its delegates to then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama.

Much of western North Carolina, the region hardest hit by Helene, is predominantly red, except for Buncombe County, home to Asheville. The area is reliably blue, unlike most areas outside of Charlotte and Raleigh.

In 2020, Asheville voted for Biden over Trump and has consistently leaned Democratic in past elections. In 2016, it supported Hillary Clinton, and in 2012, it voted for Barack Obama. However, it is surrounded by a predominantly conservative area.

“Asheville is a blue dot in that area,” said David Axelrod on his podcast “The Axe Files.” “But those voters in Asheville, they’re the kind of voters who will figure out a way to vote. They’re upscale, kind of liberal voters. … I’m not sure a bunch of these folks who’ve had their homes and lives destroyed elsewhere in western North Carolina in the mountains there are going to be as easy to wrangle for the Trump campaign.”

For Henderson County resident Brown, it’s not about who is determined enough to make it to the polls. She wants government officials to make sure that voting is accessible and the process is streamlined for a reeling, devastated community.

“Officials should be thinking now about how to make voting as easy and simple as possible for everyone so we won't fall through the cracks and be forgotten, as Appalachians often are,” Brown said.