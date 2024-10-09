Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night, switching deftly between addressing substantive political issues and engaging in some comedic riffing.

Colbert joked with Harris about the frequently overwhelming volume of fundraising appeals from the Democratic Party. “I don’t like to brag about this, but ever since you became the nominee, you and I have been texting every day,” he said. “You usually send me a text like “Hey, Stephen, it’s Kamala. For just $5, you can make a difference in this campaign.”

“I’m curious,” he continued. “You have a phone—do you get texts from you?”

“No, my phone has so many protections around it,” Harris replied, laughing. And when Colbert asked if he could get those protections for his phone too, she laughed and said, “No.”

Colbert asked Harris to explain the quizzical expression on her face as she listened to Donald Trump rant during their Sept. 10 debate.

“It’s family TV, right? It starts with a ‘W,’ there’s a letter between it, and the last letter’s ‘F,’” Harris responded.

As they discussed her plan to tax the ultrawealthy to finance programs to help the middle class, Colbert asked Harris to name her “favorite billionaire.” The candidate laughed but declined, while Colbert said his favorite is Oprah Winfrey.