A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Elon Musk loves MAGA: 5 ways the SpaceX boss has cozied up to Trump

The bromance between Trump and Musk is truly horrible to watch.

The right’s new useless obsession is betting on elections

Anything to keep them busy.

DeSantis regime threatens First Amendment in war on abortion rights

Because taking away the right to choose isn’t enough.

North Carolina readies for voting in wake of hurricane—and GOP lies

Deadly disaster or not, people still need to get to the polls.

Cartoon: It's getting bigger

And we’re not just talking about hurricanes.

Trump is big mad about revelations in explosive new book

It’s clear he’s pissed when he calls someone an “angry little man.”

On ‘The View,’ Harris slams DeSantis and Trump on Helene lies

“I fear that he really lacks empathy, on a very basic level,” Harris said of Trump.

Unearthed audio reveals GOP Senate candidate's skin-crawling take on women

For Tim Sheehy, demanding bodily autonomy is the same as indoctrination.

Watch Kamala Harris react to 'SNL' impression of her for the first time

Imitation is the highest form of flattery.

Harris mocks ‘loser’ Trump in hilarious but substantive 'Colbert' visit

Turns out that Harris is someone we want to have a beer with.

Harris warns Howard Stern of more dangerous Supreme Court if Trump wins

With another Trump term, things will only get worse.

Click here to see more cartoons.