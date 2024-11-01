Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts broke Republicans by narrating an ad encouraging women to defy their MAGA husbands and secretly vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The outrage is just another example of how the conservative movement, now thoroughly influenced by GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s MAGA contingent, is run by incel men whose political sensibilities were defined by the sexist Gamergate scandal and the online cesspools of 4chan and 8chan. It’s the reason the movement’s adherents are so drawn to Trump, who at a Wednesday night rally threatened to “protect women” … “whether they like it or not”— just like he bragged about grabbing them “by the p-ssy.”

And four days before the election, Republicans just can’t stop digging themselves into a deeper hole when it comes to women voters.

As Politico reports, women are heavily overrepresented in the early vote with a consistent 10-point gap across all the battleground states (55% women vs. 45% men). This, by itself, doesn’t mean that Harris will win, but given that women are significantly more Democratic than men, the more of them vote, the better. And Democratic candidates are certainly bringing out younger, browner, low-propensity female voters.

“​​According to TargetSmart’s analysis, Black and Latino women under the age of 30 are not only showing up at higher rates than their male peers—but by even a larger margin than they did in 2020,” reported Politico. “That finding is echoed by internal data shared with POLITICO by the progressive, women-focused organization Supermajority, which is targeting many of these women: More than a third of the 3.6 million low-propensity women the organization is focused on turning out have already voted, which Democrats see as a good sign given that infrequent voters tend to vote later or on Election Day.”

Predictably, conservatives are responding with hysteria and misogyny.

Right-wing influencer Nick Fuentes calls women “sick and cruel” for wanting to have agency over their bodies and personal medical decisions. Yet it is Fuentes, a man, who is idiotically claiming against all evidence and expert opinion that Trump’s policies would be better for the economy. Heck, even billionaire sycophant Elon Musk has admitted that electing Trump will tank the economy—and they want to do it on purpose.

As for the rest of Fuentes’ hysterical claims, Harris has promised to sign the same border bill that Republicans negotiated with Democrats earlier this year—before Trump spiked it in order to prevent the issue from being fixed before the election. And “nuclear war” is patently absurd, and code for “give Russia anything it wants or else ‘nuclear war’ wink wink.”

Then there’s Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance absolutely sticking his head in the sand on Joe Rogan’s show.

x Rogan: Roe was the law of the land and all of a sudden that had been taken away and you have these men trying to dictate what women can and cannot do with their bodies



Vance: Yeah, yeah... but you have women who go too far and try to celebrate it



Rogan: Very few do that pic.twitter.com/Yb7xmPMq74 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024

Rogan: Roe was the law of the land and all of a sudden that had been taken away and you have these men trying to dictate what women can and cannot do with their bodies. Vance: Yeah, yeah... but you have women who go too far and try to celebrate it.

Got that, ladies? Now you can’t even celebrate something if a man doesn’t like it. Quit it, why don’t you.

Our Thursday story has many more such examples of hyperventilating conservatives.

If or when Harris wins, expect the angry misogyny to ramp up to new heights. These men aren’t capable of the self-reflection and honest assessment necessary to learn from their mistakes. They will instead work harder to shut up those pesky women who insist on making decisions on their own, without letting men take control.

And yes, their emotional outbursts about eliminating the 19th Amendment are patently absurd and counterproductive. But these so-called alphas won’t be able to stop themselves from fantasizing about it, further alienating women from conservatism.

The irony is that women are illustrating what Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said when taking away their reproductive freedom: “Women are not without electoral or political power.”

As for the men that Trump and his ilk are trying to empower?

Those incels don’t get to be angry when women simply confirm that yes, they do.