Republicans are up in arms about an ad from a progressive evangelical group telling women their ballots are secret—and they can vote for Vice President Kamala Harris without their Donald Trump-supporting husbands’ knowledge.

Trump allies like Fox News’ Jesse Watters likened secretly voting for Harris to cheating, while Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk said wives who vote against Trump are undermining their husbands who “work hard” to provide for their families.

x Charlie Kirk is upset that Republican women may “undermine their husbands” and secretly vote for Harris while telling their husbands they voted for Trump, even though the husband “works his tail off to make sure that she can have a nice life.” pic.twitter.com/3ttLOqROBy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 31, 2024

But new polling from YouGov found that a significant number of women voters have voted differently than their partner without telling them.

The poll found that 12% of women said they voted for a political candidate without telling their partner. A similar 9% of men reported doing the same.

Gender is set to play a huge role in the outcome of the 2024 election.

Women report being angry over the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that paved the way for GOP-controlled states to ban abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Those abortion bans, made possible by Trump’s appointment of three conservative justices to the highest court, have led women to struggle to find reproductive care, with multiple women dying because they could not access an abortion.

Polling shows Harris has a large lead among women, while Trump leads among male voters, with pollsters saying the gap between the two genders could be the biggest in recent memory.

“In modern presidential politics, the gender gap has never been wider,” Democratic pollster Celinda Lake and Republican pollster Amanda Iovino wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday.

Democrats are working to expand that gender gap to help catapult Harris to victory, and are specifically reaching out to married women, 51% of whom voted for Trump in 2020, according to exit polling.

Aside from the campaign ad, there has been a grassroots movement of women leaving Post-it notes in public bathrooms to remind women that their vote is secret and to vote for Harris.

This movement has obviously angered Trump-supporting Republican men.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich went on Sean Hannity's Fox News show Thursday to gripe about how horrible Democrats are for reminding women that their vote is secret.

"For them to tell people to lie is just one further example of the depth of their corruption,” Gingrich said. “How do you run a country, saying wives should lie to their husbands, husbands should lie to their wives?” said the man who cheated on two former spouses.

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—textbanking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!