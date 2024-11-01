On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who performed a racist set at Donald Trump’s Nazi-esque Madison Square Garden rally, was “garbage.” Republicans claimed he was calling all Trump supporters garbage and reached for the smelling salts and fainting couches—they’d never been so offended in their lives!

Nevermind that Trump himself has repeatedly called supporters of his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, “garbage.”

In this wacked-out election cycle, that gaffe was at best a 24-hour brouhaha. But because MAGA minions are nothing if not weird, they have decided that leaning in and calling each other garbage, dressing as garbage, and spending time around garbage somehow … makes them look good? It’s all so freakin’ bizarre.

Trump kicked off the trashy trend by dressing up as Lego Garbage Man, thinking that this look was somehow flattering:

Donald Trump speaks to the media at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Oct. 30, 2024.

Then Trump got in a garbage truck (looking frail and old and almost falling while struggling to clamber aboard) and drove around an airport tarmac in aimless circles, a fitting metaphor for his campaign if there ever was one.

You’d think that was that, but MAGA will never let Trump look stupid all by himself. So they sprung into action, making sure they would all look stupid in solidarity.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, fresh off screwing up Trump’s field operation yet somehow still in good graces with his campaign, delivered the best self-own in the history of campaign speeches.

x Kirk: The current president thinks you’re a bunch of garbage. Well, look around Mr. President, there’s a lot of garbage here tonight pic.twitter.com/9R2Srvpkn5 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2024

“The current president thinks you’re a bunch of garbage. Well, look around Mr. President, there’s a lot of garbage here tonight,” Kirk told a crowd of the MAGA faithful, and everyone cheered, because who doesn’t love being called garbage? Still, it was nice of them all to acknowledge what they are.

But it wasn’t enough to just be called trash. They wanted to live the lifestyle. So then this … happened.

x Dark Brandon got Trump supporters to walk around wearing garbage bags now. pic.twitter.com/yEInOGX0dW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 31, 2024

And it wasn’t just the deplorables accurately depicting themselves.

Don Jr. followed suit.

x Don Jr dressed up as garbage with a Trump flag cape for Halloween pic.twitter.com/XwTHZI8244 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 1, 2024

Megyn Kelly, once accused by Trump of having “blood coming out of her wherever” for asking him a tough question at a presidential debate, pathetically followed the trend.

x Happy Halloween Garbage People! pic.twitter.com/QhEeKTzFuW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2024

Meanwhile, back in the real world:

x Senior Harris campaign officials say campaign’s internal data show them winning by double digits among battleground state voters who made up their mind in the last week. Focus groups, officials say, show damage to Trump from Madison Square Garden rally and Puerto Rico comments. — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 1, 2024

One side knows how to close strong. The other side is closing with: “We are garbage”—and helpfully providing visuals to drive the message home.