1. Vance thinks people are having gender transition surgery or declaring themselves nonbinary to get into college.

Vance pushed the conspiracy theory that people are pushing their children to have gender reassignment surgery so that they have a better shot of getting into college.

Vance: If you are a middle class or upper-middle class white parent, and the only thing that you care about is whether your child goes into Harvard or Yale, like obviously that pathway has become a lot harder for a lot of upper middle-class kids? But the one way that those people can participate in the DEI bureaucracy in this country is to be trans. And is there a dynamic that’s going on where if you become trans, that is the way to reject your white privilege.

2. Vance argued that allowing immigrants to come to America could lead to “religious tyranny.”

Vance: Where you see actual religious tyranny is increasingly in western societies where you’ve had a large influx of immigrants who don’t necessarily assimilate into western values but try to create, I think a religious tyranny at the local level, and if you think that won’t happen at a national level, you’re crazy.

3. Vance compared people who are seeking gender reassignment surgery to a child who wants to be a dinosaur.

Vance: Every single day, my four-year-old or two-year-old will come to me and say something that is batshit insane because they’re four and two. Like my four-year-old will come and say, “Daddy, I’m a dinosaur.” Right? I’m going to take him to like, the dinosaur transition clinic and put scales on him?

4. Vance promoted vaccine skepticism because he got sick when he took the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vance: The moment where I really started to get red pilled on the whole vax thing was, the sickest that I have been in the last fifteen years, by far, was when I took the vaccine.

5. Vance said he hadn’t heard of any women facing possible prosecution for seeking an abortion.

Vance claimed he hasn’t heard of attempts to prosecute women for crossing state lines to seek an abortion—even though the Texas attorney general is currently seeking information on women for this reason.

6. Vance complained about women who post to social media about having an abortion or who bake birthday cakes after undergoing a procedure.

7. Vance claimed that he and Trump will attract the political support of “normal gay guy” voters who are opposed to transgender rights.

8. Vance said that he would bet in favor of the notion that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter voted for Donald Trump.

On Friday morning, after the president voted early, Biden posted a video urging people to vote and to vote for Harris.

9.Vance complained that environmental activists put too much of their focus on carbon footprints (carbon emissions are the leading cause of climate change), and instead should be focusing on overweight children.