Vice President Kamala Harris’ reportedly final new ad in Pennsylvania is unusually candid, with her sitting beside Gov. Josh Shapiro as he extols the reasons to vote for her.

“Do you want more chaos, or, like me, are you ready for some common sense?” Shapiro says directly to the camera. “That’s why I’m with Kamala. I’ve known her for two decades. She’s practical, and she gets stuff done.”

Speaking directly to the camera, she adds, “As president, I will chart a new way forward and find solutions to create jobs and bring down costs. I will fight for you and your family every day.”

The ad shows images of Pennsylvania towns and their residents—firefighters, construction workers, and families embracing—in an effort to appeal to the Keystone State, which holds the more Electoral College votes (19) than any of the six other swing states.

NEW



Kamala Harris' final ad in Pennsylvania features her sitting next to Josh Shapiro while both of them speak straight to camera.



I don't remember any other time a major candidate has filmed an ad just like this.



I remember some ads where rally footage features the state’s… pic.twitter.com/Wd5V8Y9Y8S — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 1, 2024

Shapiro, who was rumored to be a vice presidential contender before Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has campaigned for Harris across his swing state, where polls show her neck and neck with Donald Trump.

Her latest Pennsylvania ad follows another, which targeted Philadelphia in particular.

“Philly tough is different. They insult us, they don’t like us—we don’t care,” the ad says. “Because here’s the thing that people like Donald Trump don’t understand: We’re Philly, f-cking Philly, and when you fight us, we fight back. From 1776 to 4th and 26, so go ahead, talk whatever sh-t you want, Donald. We’re voting soon.”

Harris will spend Monday in the Keystone State, hosting rallies in Allentown, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

On Monday, Trump may also visit the state, where he is already claiming, without evidence, that voter fraud is taking place.

