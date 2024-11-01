A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump shares totally normal fantasy of Liz Cheney facing a firing squad

This man is just not right in the head.

Watch GOP lawmaker fail at defending Trump over Cheney shooting remark

He’s certainly “not gonna fix” Trump’s newest horrendous comments.

Democratic voter enthusiasm is at its highest since Obama

Yes we can … be excited about this election.

Cartoon: Drama queen

Same old, same old …

MAGA zealots are reportedly planning Jan. 6 chaos—again

It never seems to end.

Mark Cuban spells it out: Inflation 'started with Donald Trump'

And this current administration continues to clean up Trump’s mess.

Trump needs this group to turn out. So far, they haven't

It’s never good when you need to depend on the incels.

Republicans keep digging a deeper hole with these crucial voters

Republicans may have taken away their reproductive rights, but they haven’t taken away their right to vote.

You have to watch this LeBron James endorsement of Harris

“When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me.”

Trump campaign cooks up wild new theory for why he's going to win

The things Trump’s staff does to stroke his fragile ego is astounding.

JD Vance’s 9 most unhinged comments from his Joe Rogan interview

The weird hits from Vance just keep coming.

Here's how many women don't tell their partner how they actually voted

There might be some divorces after this election.

