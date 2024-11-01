Rallies aren’t the be-all, end-all of campaigns. But given Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes, what he saw in Michigan Friday night is downright embarrassing.

He spoke at a sports complex at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan. The facility seats a maximum of 3,500. Trump won Macomb County, in suburban Detroit, 53-45 in 2020, after winning it 53-42 in 2016. With over half a million votes cast in 2020, it’s a huge source of votes and critically important to both campaigns.

“FWIW- Tonight’s Trump rally in Warren, MI was held in the exact same location as another Friday evening rally, on September 27,” tweeted NBC senior congressional correspondent Garrett Haake. “That crowd was probably twice the size of tonight’s - and had much more energy.”

If this crowd was twice the size of the September rally, we’re talking a turnout of maybe 2,000? My god, that’s sad and pathetic.

Look at this video of him taking the stage—low energy, tedious, boring. And he aired his grievance for nearly two hours, testing the patience of all but the most faithful.

x President Donald J. Trump taking the stage at an incredible rally in Macomb County!



We are going to WIN Michigan! pic.twitter.com/0DNjSkVrWM — MichiganRepublicanPrimary (@MI_GOP_Primary) November 1, 2024

It’s funny what perspective does. Here’s what the scene looked like from the other side of the gym.

x The crowd at Donald Trump’s rally in Macomb County tonight: pic.twitter.com/YVGkMPyvIW — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) November 1, 2024

Those are empty seats. There was a whole side of the gym that was literally sectioned off and empty. Presumably, that was filled up during that September visit, before Trump decided his closing message was shooting Liz Cheney, killing Obamacare, spitting on Puerto Rico, and dressing up as Lego man and sitting in a garbage truck driving around in circles in a parking lot.

x The other half of the basketball gym Trump is using for his Macomb rally is barren and empty. Like his plan for America. For reals. pic.twitter.com/4rMyp6gyL2 — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) November 1, 2024

And yes, by the end of his incoherent ramblings, peopled had left:

x This was easily the lightest-attended event I’ve seen of Trump’s rallies in Michigan. His full remarks were about 1 hour, 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ynBFBTORfP — Simon D. Schuster (@Simon_Schuster) November 1, 2024

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—textbanking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!