Political comedian John Oliver and his show “Last Week Tonight” returned for its first episode since making an impassioned statement to undecided voters in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, just days before Donald Trump won office.

“There is no right reaction," Oliver said. "The stage I'm currently locked in is anger,” he added.

"I am mad for trans people who are being threatened. I'm disgusted at the prospect of mass deportation,” Oliver continued. “I'm furious at Biden for not dropping out earlier, and the egos and inaction of two men older than credit cards themselves have led us to this point.”

“I'm mad that women have to hear ‘Your body, my choice,’ from right-wing dipshits,” Oliver said in reference to surging misogyny directed at women online since Trump’s election victory.

"And I might have the prospect of four more years of people saying, 'so, is your job, like, so much easier with Trump as president?'” Oliver jokes about the personal-professional cost of Tuesday's election results.

“No, it is not! No, it fucking isn't! Fuck you so much! You don't know what you are talking about! Fuck you like a lot. Fuck you!"

x John Oliver has a message for people who think his job is easier with Trump as president. pic.twitter.com/tSmyrXVkm7 — LateNighter (@latenightercom) November 11, 2024

Oliver joins other late-night comedians, and Trump antagonists, like Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel in trying to make sense of the fascistic victory last Tuesday.

Sign up to receive the Daily Kos Recommended newsletter.