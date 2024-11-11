Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appealed to her more than 8 million followers on Instagram Sunday. Speaking live as she walked around New York City, the New York congresswoman said she had taken some time to relax and reflect.

“I’m not here with any big hot takes because the task that we have before us is massive,” Ocasio-Cortez told her followers before asking them to chime in with questions and statements about what they wanted from her as a lawmaker and Democratic Party representative. She answered and added to her Instagram story throughout the day.

“Let’s do this: If you voted for Donald Trump and me or you voted for Donald Trump and voted Democratic downballot, I would really love to hear from you,” she asked her followers at one point. “This is not a place of judgment. I’m not going to put your stuff on blast, or anything like that, or dunk on it,” she added. “I actually want to learn from you. I want to hear what you are thinking.”

Ocasio-Cortez posted some of the responses, including:

"It's real simple … Trump and you care for the working class."

"Action & Progress>>Stagnation & Excuses. Both of you push boundaries and force growth."

“He speaks of war as something that is bad. Democrats became the party that supports war.”

There were also responses of bewilderment—at the responses Ocasio-Cortez received, such as:

“I feel like you couldn't be further from Trump so the responses r baffling.”

“Of the people that voted for you or blue, and T, why didn't the felon and rape matter?”

“That people compare you to him as equal thinkers is [brain explode and brain melt emojis]. Truly shocked by these replies.”

"The responses you got make me want to barf."

While not the most scientific post-mortem of the election, it does bring up questions worth discussing.

