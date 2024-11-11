A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Watch Biden speak at Arlington for Veterans Day

And he didn’t even go for a photo op.

GOP prepares to shred the rules to give Trump his radical Cabinet

And so the chaos begins.

Cartoon: Shattered glass

It’s just a shame it’s the wrong glass ceiling.

Brute who ripped kids from their parents' arms will run Trump's border

Thomas Homan takes menacing to a whole new level.

Oh great, this infamous bigot is heading back to the White House

Because he didn’t do enough damage the first time around.

What went wrong: Part 1

Maybe, as strange as it is to say, Democrats need to be more like Trump.

Watch John Oliver hit the anger stage of grief

He’s having a lot of feelings, just like America.

Black Americans get texts touting return of slavery after Trump win

Let’s hope it’s not a sign of things to come.

What went wrong: Part 2

What happens when security trumps freedom?

Trump won't even need the Senate to help him install the worst people

Who needs checks and balances.

Sometimes it just sucks—until it doesn't

The grief is real.

Inside the growing '4B’ movement empowering women after Trump's win

And it’s not about a loss of rights but a reclamation of power.

