The speculation over which ghouls will have what positions in the next Donald Trump administration is the stuff of nightmares. On Monday, a few more names were added to the list of people who will at least begin in the White House in January 2025.

Susie Wiles: White House chief of staff

Susie Wiles at Nashville International Airport on July 27, 2024.

While she has been in politics for decades, her experience of running political campaigns includes being fired by Trump during his 2020 campaign. Wiles wiggled her way back into Trump’s good graces it seems, due to their common primary enemy—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

x Bye, bye — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) January 21, 2024

Tom Homan: Border czar

Tom Homan at the White House in March 2018.

If you like kids in cages, Homan is your man. A Border Patrol agent, Homan resigned in 2018 after serving in Trump’s first administration as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Homan was reportedly an early adopter of ripping children away from their families as a way to deter migration.

Stephen Miller: Deputy chief of staff for policy

Steven Miller at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Once again, if you like kids in cages and white supremacist policies, Miller is your monster. While both personally and politically unappealing, Miller was one of the few members of Trump’s first administration that slimed his way through all four years without being fired. His main strength inside of the Trump orbit has been his shameless hypocrisy and fervent bigotry.

Elise Stefanik: Ambassador to the United Nations

Elise Stefanik at the U.S. Capitol in January 2022.

Stefanik, who most recently promised to investigate an apostrophe in service of Trump’s presidential campaign, is a prime example of the moral and intellectual descent of the GOP into the pit of MAGA. Like many of the racist opportunists who have climbed the rings of hell to kneel at Trump’s feet, Stefanik signed on to Trump’s attempted coup in 2020.

Lee Zeldin: Head of the Environmental Protection Agency

Lee Zeldin at a June 2022 election night party in Baldwin, New York.

The League of Conservation Voters, which rates politicians’ environmental voting records, gave Zeldin a lifetime score of 14%. So—bad. He is a is best known for being outrageously Islamophobic. His experience in dealing with “environmental protections” seems to consist of claiming ISIS terrorists were crossing our borders under President Barack Obama.

And oh, you can stop groveling, Nikki Haley, Trump’s got a democracy to destroy and you no longer exist to him.