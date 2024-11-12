Hide your dogs, hide your goats—Donald Trump is nominating violent and unhinged South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to head the Department of Homeland Security, CNN reported.

As secretary, Noem would oversee the country’s immigration and border enforcement and help Trump carry out his goal of mass deportations, which are expected to cripple the country’s economy and make immigrant families suffer.

The Department of Homeland Security from Trump’s first term in office is notorious for crafting and carrying out a “zero tolerance” border policy wherein government officials separated thousands of children from their parents—a policy that left children traumatized.

Noem at the helm of Homeland Security is a terrifying prospect. She has proven to have no humanity after she gleefully bragged about killing her family’s puppy as well as a goat.

She claimed the dog—a 14-month-old wirehair pointer—had an “aggressive personality” because it killed her neighbor’s chickens. That crime was enough for Noem to take the dog out to a gravel pit and shoot it dead, such a horrifying act of animal cruelty that even Fox News couldn’t defend her.

In yet another act of disturbing violence toward an animal, Noem also shot and killed her family’s goat because it “loved to chase” her children and smelled bad. As with her family dog, Noem took that goat out to a gravel pit, tied it up, and shot it. When the first shot didn’t kill it, she reloaded and shot it again.

Aside from being needlessly cruel, Noem is also irresponsible and unethical.

Noem unethically gave her daughter preferential treatment to obtain a real estate appraiser’s license, according to a report made by South Dakota’s Republican-led state legislature.

Noem also bizarrely uses her government social media accounts to hawk businesses, including a bizarre, nearly five-minute-long video in which she endorsed a Texas dental office. The video led a consumer advocacy group to file a complaint against Noem, alleging she violated the Washington, D.C., Consumer Protection Procedures Act because she did not disclose whether she had a financial relationship with the dentist office she was advertising for.

As for her level of responsibility, she wanted to have a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore—one of the only tourist draws to her state—for the Fourth of July in 2022, even though it was a drought and the fireworks could have set off deadly and destructive wildfires.

She is also banned from all nine tribal reservations in her state, after she falsely accused the Native American leaders of profiting off of drug cartels.

Ultimately, Noem’s nomination is the latest proof that being a Trump sycophant is the top qualification Trump is looking for as he makes selections for who will serve in his administration.

Like some of Trump’s other picks, Noem has virtually no qualifications for the job. She doesn’t deal with border issues or have much experience with immigration issues as governor of South Dakota, which is nowhere near the U.S.-Mexico border.

But she has proven that she’ll go to great lengths to suck up to dear leader Trump.

She appeared with him numerous times during the 2024 campaign, including moderating the bizarre town hall in Pennsylvania where Trump answered almost no questions and chose instead to stand on stage and awkwardly sway to his campaign playlist for nearly 40 minutes straight.