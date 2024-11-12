“Those people are all entitled to their opinion, and they can feel how they feel. But he is going to be president for four years. He won a four-year term. Just deal with it,” co-host Steve Doocy said.

His fellow host Lawrence Jones said the reaction was not rational, and added, “I don't remember Republicans acting out like this, cutting their hair and all of this after Donald Trump lost in 2020. You're sad, you're demoralized, but you move on.”

Conservatives never moved on from their loss in 2020. Encouraged by Donald Trump, they attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, demanding that Congress not certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Even Fox News viewers are aware this occurred, because Fox covered it.

Trump was later impeached for inciting the insurrection and more than 1,200 people were charged with crimes in association with the unprecedented election response. That is just slightly more severe than posting a video on TikTok about being upset.

It wasn’t just Jan. 6. Conservatives expressed their group dismay about the outcome of the 2020 election for years. There were chants of “let’s go Brandon,” meant to signify “fuck Joe Biden,” along with T-shirts, hats, and banners with the same slogan. There were unfounded allegations of a stolen election, led by Trump. There was even the claim—made just this year—that Biden was in possession of a weather weapon targeting conservative regions of the country.

To put it mildly, the right’s reaction to Biden’s win—in addition to reactions to former Presidents Barack Obama’s and Bill Clinton’s wins—was not “rational” at all.

Fox News played a pivotal role in the last election, amplifying Trump’s lies and inventing a reality of its own for its right-wing viewership. Misleading on pivotal events like Jan. 6 are a part of this pattern and emphasize the role Fox will continue to play.