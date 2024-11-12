A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump rewards 'Liddle Marco' Rubio for his years of sucking up

A “total lightweight” is on track to become our next secretary of state.

Trump taps dog killer Kristi Noem to brutalize Homeland Security

R.I.P. Cricket Noem.

Elon Musk trumps Trump, wielding his power over GOP

Even Trump’s own grandkid seems enamored of the rich bigot—er, the richer bigot.

AOC wants to know why some of her supporters voted for Trump

Who is the AOC-Trump voter?

Trump's Israel ambassador? A guy who jokes about Jews in ovens

The parade of freaks continues!

Trump's gun declaration shows his absurd hypocrisy on states' rights

That’s what happens when you govern on a whim.

You can’t blame turnout for Harris’ loss

The first step to winning in the future is understanding why she lost.

We don't need no education: Trump and his goons target America's kids

It starts with stripping the public education system for parts.

Cartoon: Over the cliff

“Don’t blame me!”

Thou shalt not display Ten Commandments in schools, says federal judge

“Unconstitutional on its face.”

Meet the Trump appointees who are about to ruin your life

From bigot to other bigot, Trump’s White House won’t be stocked with the best people.

How the government is bracing to be led by a criminal fascist

“There’s no precedent for this, no roadmap for how American democracy might survive it.”

Forget how corrupt Trump's first presidency was? Watch this

Play the hits?

