I actually think Harris ran a good campaign. I give her credit for choosing a solid progressive in Tim Walz. This was a largely pro-labor, pro-union administration, not that most people know it.

This election was utter madness. If you want to point fingers, point them at democracy's most powerful saboteurs: the oligarchs who destroyed reality through deranged media, and those who carried water for them. Also, misogyny didn’t help.

For my weekly newsletter with background on each cartoon, please consider joining the Sorensen Subscription Service! Also on Patreon.