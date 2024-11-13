A disturbing report from The Wall Street Journal says that Donald Trump’s transition team is drafting an executive order to create a military review body that could allow his administration to remove three- and four-star officers more easily.

Purportedly, this “warrior board” would consist of retired senior military personnel. The Journal, whose reporters have seen a draft of this order, says it allows the removal of officers “lacking in requisite leadership qualities” as quickly as 30 days from their review and could force them to retire.

The speculation that this board would be a way for Trump to create a military that is loyal to him above all else is not far-fetched. Trump’s former White House chief of staff John Kelly has said that Trump desired “generals like Adolf Hitler had.” In the weeks leading up to Election Day, Trump was promoting ludicrously offensive and reactionary ads attacking “Comrade Kamala Harris” and her “WOKE MILITARY.”

The Republican Party has been pushing the notion the military has gone “woke” for some time now. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama spent the better part of 2023 blocking the promotions of hundreds of senior military officers, claiming things like the “woke” military had “people doing poems on aircraft carriers over the loudspeaker.” Tuberville’s main objection: the Pentagon’s policy that allowed service members to travel to other states for necessary abortion care.

With Trump heading back to the oval Office, who might be tasked with determining whether these high-ranking military generals are “lacking in requisite leadership qualities”? Disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn could very well qualify as a “retired senior military” official and sit on one of these “warrior boards.”

Just last month, Flynn was asked at the conservative Rod of Iron Freedom Festival whether he might “sit at the head of a military tribunal to not only drain the swamp, but imprison the swamp, and on a few occasions, execute the swamp?”

After a long-winded and somewhat vague answer, Flynn finished by saying that if Trump won, “Believe me, the gates of hell—my hell—will be unleashed."