Wealthy California banker Eric Hovde is whining about the Senate race he lost in Wisconsin to Democrat Tammy Baldwin, posting an embarrassing video to X on Tuesday in which he tried to sow doubt in the outcome of the race by lying about “inconsistencies” in the count.

“Like many of my supporters, I was shocked by what unfolded on election night,” Hovde said in the video. “At 1 AM, I was receiving calls of congratulations, and based on the models, it appeared I would win the Senate race. Then, at 4 AM, Milwaukee reported approximately 108,000 absentee ballots, with Sen. Baldwin receiving nearly 90% of those ballots.”

x Many people have reached out to me with concerns about the voting inconsistencies we experienced on Election Day. Here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/zDvaeHaizw — Eric Hovde (@EricHovde) November 12, 2024

Hovde is lying.

“Hovde's numbers in this statement are wrong,” said Craig Gilbert, a fellow at Marquette University Law School and former Washington bureau chief for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He says Baldwin got ‘nearly 90%’ of the absentee ballots in city of [Milwaukee]. She actually got just over 80%, which is hardly shocking, since she got 74% of the election day vote in the city. Nothing strange about the [Milwaukee] vote!”

Around 1 AM CT on Nov. 6—i.e., late on election night—Republicans were already posting on X that it looked unlikely Hovde would win.

“It's going to be close. With Hovde up ~63k, that may not be enough to withstand the Milwaukee/Racine/Green Bay/Oshkosh vote yet to come in,” Joe Handrick, a Republican former member of the Wisconsin state Assembly, wrote in a post on X. “My numbers suggest a [Democrat] will net more than 63k from those.”

Eric Bott, a Republican operative from Wisconsin, also wrote at 12:36 AM CT the night of the election, “Hovde is up 73k but I’m worried it’s not enough to overcome the dumps coming from [Milwaukee] and Racine. It’s close.”

Sowing doubt about the election results, Hovde also said that some precincts reported greater than 100% turnout. However, that turnout estimate is based on voters registered before Election Day, and doesn’t include those who registered on Nov. 5, as multiple news outlets have noted.

Hovde’s claims are all the more absurd given that Donald Trump won Wisconsin. He’s insinuating that Democrats would rig the race against him but also let Trump win the state. Give us a break.

After he posted the video raising doubts about the fairness of the election, he said on a local radio program that he knows he lost. “It’s the most painful loss I’ve ever experienced,” Hovde said, adding that he will “pick myself up and move on.”

He said he is refusing to concede in order to preserve the ability to request a recount, even though a recount is unlikely to change the outcome of the race.

But his decision to sow doubt in the results by making baseless claims of “inconsistencies” is antithetical to the comments he was making ahead of the election.

On Nov. 4, Hovde said, “Look, I plan to accept the results of what happens tomorrow."

And in early October, Hovde said, "We have to stop every time one side loses an election saying the election was stolen."

“We have to get confidence in our election process,” he added that same day. “And if I lose, I lose.”

Baldwin slammed Hovde’s response to his loss.

"Eric Hovde is spreading lies from the darkest corners of the internet to undercut our free and fair elections. Wisconsin voters made their voices heard. It's time for Hovde to stop this disgusting attack on our democracy and concede,” Baldwin wrote in a post on X.

Local Wisconsin reporter Emilee Fannon reported that even Republicans are criticizing Hovde, with one unnamed Republican telling her, "What the hell is he thinking?"

This all comes as the National Republican Senatorial Committee is attacking Democratic Sen. Bob Casey for not conceding the Pennsylvania Senate race.

However, that Senate contest is closer than Wisconsin’s. As of Wednesday morning, Casey is down 0.43 percentage points, while Hovde is behind by double that margin. What’s more, there are an unknown number of uncounted ballots in Pennsylvania, though last Thursday the state estimated there to be around 100,000 still uncounted—and at the moment, they’re breaking Casey's way. He trails McCormick by only 29,335 votes.

But the bigger contrast here is that, unlike Hovde, Casey is not sowing doubt in the election process. Rather, he’s simply saying he wants to “count every vote.”

Ultimately, this is the second Senate race that Hovde has lost. In 2012, ran for Senate in Wisconsin but lost in the GOP primary.

“In his final, disgraceful act, Hovde embarrasses [Wisconsin] with his own election Big Lie,” Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore wrote on X. “Go back to Malibu, CA, and enjoy the beach and your $26 MILLION in cartel-linked cash.”