WTF? Matt Gaetz for attorney general? WTF!

The Gaetz of hell: Trump has tapped an accused sex trafficker for attorney general.

Trump's defense pick doesn't wash his hands—and 17 other ghastly facts

How unqualified is Pete Hegseth? Let us count the ways.

You'll never guess who's pushing back on Trump's anti-environment agenda

No one thinks this is a good agenda.

Cartoon: It did happen here

And we blew it.

Fox News pretends conservatives didn’t ‘act out’ after 2020 election

An impromptu haircut beats storming the Capitol any day.

Supreme Court conservative decides America still wants his crappy takes

Alito’s stubbornness may be Democrats’ gain.

Trump reportedly creating 'warrior board' to purge 'woke' generals

Because apparently “woke” is the worst that one can be.

House GOP keeps failed speaker because he's all they've got

The well-oiled machine that is the GOP chugs along.

First signs of backlash? Trump sidelines Musk at toothless commission

Sounds like someone is being put in his place.

Sore loser Eric Hovde tries to sow doubt about his Wisconsin Senate loss

And wow, is it embarrassing.

Women are stockpiling birth control as second Trump term looms

It’s amazing to think that hoarding drugs is a form of rebellion, but here we are.

Senate leader vote could indicate troubles ahead for Trump and MAGA

Republicans wait breathlessly to find out if John Thune will kiss Trump’s ass.

Trump picks Putin fan Tulsi Gabbard as his national intelligence chief

From her beginnings as a wishy-washy progressive, it’s been quite the journey.

