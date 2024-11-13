Donald Trump nominated former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, an apologist for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to be his director of national intelligence on Wednesday, in yet another example of how horrible his administration will be.

The former Democratic-congresswoman-turned-right-wing-hack endorsed Trump in August. Gabbard has been dogged by stories questioning her financial connections to an alleged Russian agent as well as her penchant for parroting Putin’s talking points.

Gabbard began her journey as a wishy-washy progressive. After a failed presidential run in 2016, Gabbard was able to carve out a money-making niche by pretending to be too progressive for the Democratic Party while regularly guesting on right-wing shows, like Tucker Carlson’s on Fox News.

In 2022, surprising no one, Gabbard announced that she was no longer a Democrat.

Gabbard is just the latest scary clown to be nominated by Trump. He has recently tapped handwashing-adverse Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be his secretary of defense and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was accused of sex trafficking a minor, to be his attorney general.

It really takes your breath away.