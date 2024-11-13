Rep. Matt Gaetz is Donald Trump’s pick to become the United States’ next attorney general, the president-elect announced Wednesday—and reactions are pouring in from both sides of the aisle.

It’s a staggering choice considering the fact that the Florida congressman has been accused of sex trafficking a minor. His friend, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years for the crime, and Gaetz is currently under a House Ethics Committee investigation connected to those allegations.

Republican congressman and gun-fetishist Thomas Massie had this strange reaction to the news.

x GOP Massie says “recess appointments” when asked if GAETZ can get confirmed by the Senate



“He’s the Attorney General. Suck it up!” pic.twitter.com/zTTpQB9NAx — haleytalbotcnn (@haleytalbotcnn) November 13, 2024

Massie seems to be referring to Trump’s demand that the next Senate majority leader allow him “recess appointments” to skip any confirmation hearings and questions from senators.

But there are some GOP simps who seem ready to rubber-stamp any and all of the wannabe dictator’s bad ideas.

“Matt Gaetz is incredibly bright, articulate, and fierce! He will restore JUSTICE to the Department of Injustice,” wrote Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana.

One year ago, Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin was accusing fellow Republican Gaetz of showing off videos of his sexual conquests, talking about boozing and doing drugs, and being a general douchebag.

x Sen. Markwayne Mullin on Matt Gaetz: “We had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor … of the girls that he had slept with. He’d brag about how he would crush ED medicine and chase it with an energy drink so he could go all night.”



Gaetz responds: “This is a lie” pic.twitter.com/h55hj0ag29 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 5, 2023

Now it seems Mullin got rid of whatever shred of dignity might have been stuck to his shoe. On Wednesday, he said he supports Trump’s choice to lead our country’s law enforcement apparatus.

x TAPPER: Are you gonna vote for Matt Gaetz?



SEN. MARKWAYNE MULLIN: I completely trust President Trump's decision making on this one pic.twitter.com/PAqj8upA1j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2024

Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty seemed to be setting the stage to support the ethically dubious Gaetz.

x "He's been on the receiving end of the DOJ's weaponization" -- Sen. Hagerty indicates he will support Matt Gaetz as AG pic.twitter.com/Mf9v3B6j0j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote that Gaetz was “her friend” and an “incredible choice” for AG, before rambling about how President Joe Biden weaponized the Department of Justice and the government has “run amok.”

Rep. Andy Ogles (who has a boatload of his own ethical failures) posted his support for Gaetz by choosing a photo that centers … Andy Ogles.

x President Trump has made some excellent selections for his cabinet so far, and my friend and colleague, @RepMattGaetz, is no exception. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BolB1hJIab — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) November 13, 2024

But not every Republican is as “enthusiastic” as the grossly unethical Ogles. Politico’s Meredith Lee Hill reported on Rep. Mike Simpson’s response when asked about whether or not Gaetz has the “experience and character” to be the next AG.

“Are you shittin me, that you just asked that question?” Simpson said. “No! But hell, you’ll print that and now I’m going to be investigated.””

Unintentional cringe comedian and Alabama Sen. Katie Britt told NBC News, “I got nothin’ for you on that,” while Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson gave a noncommittal, “The president gets to pick his nominees.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota told Semafor that the “FBI and background checks are pretty intense for an attorney general.” North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis offered up an equally unenthusiastic statement.

“I’m all about counting votes, and I would think he’s probably got his work cut out for him,” Thillis said.

“I don’t think it’s a serious nomination for the attorney general,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski told NBC.

“I don’t know the man, other than sort of this public persona.” said Sen. John Cornyn.

A “shocked” Sen. Susan Collins was at high levels of disappointment on Wednesday.

x Susan Collins already at Red Alert pic.twitter.com/nkF0PIBbyc — Jim (@jmacken2013) November 13, 2024

“This shows why the advice and consent process is so important, and I’m sure that there will be a lot of questions raised at his hearing,” she said. The last time Collins showed concern, she ended up voting to approve accused sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court—and hauling in some sizeable campaign donations thanks to her pretend “concern.”

On the Democratic side of the aisle, Sen.-elect Andy Kim of New Jersey didn’t mince any words.

“I was originally going to hold off on commenting on nominations at this stage but I cannot stay quiet here,” Kim wrote on X. “I don’t need a confirmation hearing to know that Matt Gaetz is not qualified for Attorney General. I will not support his confirmation.”

Democratic Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont echoed so many others’ sentiments with his response to Gaetz’s nomination.

“That was in The Onion, right?” Welch asked.

Trump’s ability to kill satire remains undefeated.