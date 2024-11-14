Republicans are expressing surprise in both public and private that with the announcement of his slate of unqualified Cabinet picks, Donald Trump is still as unhinged as he has always been.
In a flurry, Trump has nominated alleged sex-trafficker Matt Gaetz as attorney general, conspiracy theorist Tulsi Gabbard to head national intelligence, and notorious anti-handwasher Pete Hegseth to run the Department of Justice, among others.
These picks are in line with Trump’s demonstrated leadership style, valuing people who appear on Fox News to say nice things about him over qualified experts. It is the leadership style that, in his first term, led to results like the failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a net job loss when other presidents, even Republican George W. Bush, managed to increase jobs.
Despite this, there are new signs of supposed confusion and bewilderment from the GOP establishment.