The gun-safety group Everytown for Gun Safety said it would support the new Infowars with advertising.

“It’s fitting that a platform once used to profit off of tragedy will be a tool of education, hence our multi-year advertising commitment to this new venture,” Everytown president John Feinblatt said in a statement.

“We’re proud to be a part of what comes next, not only in terms of staunching the flow of hurtful misinformation, but also for the potential this new venture has to help Everytown reach new audiences ready to hold the gun industry accountable.”

On Thursday, following the announcement of the purchase, Jones expressed frustration on his broadcast.

“It’s insane,” Jones whined as he weaved a new conspiracy alleging that the FBI and CIA were working with The Onion to take control of his lies and supplements empire.

x A man confronted by the consequences of his own actions: https://t.co/IxbnFi1WbV pic.twitter.com/wbVonjwDyi — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 14, 2024

Previously, Jones had expressed hopes that right-wing “patriots” would swoop in and purchase his assets. Despite organized efforts from some conservatives, including apparently a group formed with Trump consigliere and frequent Jones guest Roger Stone, that didn’t happen.

In a satirical letter from Bryce P. Tetraeder, the fictional CEO of Onion owner Global Tetrahedron, Infowars was praised for its “unswerving commitment to manufacturing anger and radicalizing the most vulnerable members of society—values that resonate deeply with all of us at Global Tetrahedron.”

For years, Jones has been the most prominent conspiracy theorist in America. He has promoted completely made-up narratives about issues like President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, the supposed “controlled demolition” of the World Trade Center on 9/11, fascist “FEMA camps” operated by former President Bill Clinton, the supposedly ever-approaching threat of a “New World Order,” and a government “weather weapon” that can control hurricanes and tornadoes (but only when Democrats hold the presidency).

While these beliefs have put Jones on the fringe, he has a home in the modern Republican Party and the MAGA movement. Trump once praised him as a “valuable asset,” and Jones has consistently backed the conspiracy-minded Republican leader.

Just a little over a week after Jones saw one of his dreams come true with Trump’s win, now everything he has built up for decades is owned by liberals who will mock all he stood for.

In the Info War, this battle has been lost.