Rudy Giuliani's top lawyers have filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for the former New York City mayor on Wednesday. Lead counsel Kenneth Caruso and attorney David Labkowski cite a variety of reasons for their withdrawal, including having a "fundamental disagreement” with Giuliani and that he “fails to cooperate in the representation or otherwise renders the representation unreasonably difficult for the lawyer to carry out employment effectively.”

"[H]e has not been informed by Mr. Caruso of this action," Giuliani’s spokesperson told The Independent. "Surely Mr. Caruso would talk to the mayor, or at the very least inform him, of such a decision,” he added.

The move comes less than a day after former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea’ Moss’ attorneys sent a letter to the judge, questioning Giuliani’s possible hiding of property he was supposed to hand over as part of a defamation judgment against him. The election-fraud liar owes election workers virtually all of his property as part of a $148 million ruling against him for targeting them with false claims around the 2020 election.

In October, a judge ordered Giuliani to hand over to Freeman and Moss a large portion of his possessions, including luxury items like a vintage Mercedes-Benz and dozens of expensive watches.

Giuliani was back in federal court last Thursday to argue that he is no longer in possession of many of the items, including sports memorabilia, that he is supposed to hand over. Giuliani claimed that he could access these possessions.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman called Giuliani’s claims “farcical,” and warned then-counsel Caruso that he and Giuliani were skating close to a contempt hearing if they continued to monkey around.

Thoughts and prayers.