The House Oversight Committee met on Thursday to discuss "Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned and The Path Forward.” The hearing deteriorated into another round of GOP conspiracy theorists like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spewing public health misinformation and demanding vengeance against officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Greene launched into her old COVID-19 conspiracy rant against Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying that the proof that vaccines “did not work” was the fact that people still catch COVID. She spewed a series of robustly debunked claims, including the lie that vaccines cause autism. It’s hard to fix stupid like this.

“I'll stand here and represent all the Americans that do not ever want to be forced to take another vaccine that the government is telling us to take after they created a deadly virus," Greene said, adding she had never taken a COVID vaccine.

"Preparing for the next pandemic is actually recognizing that the last pandemic resulted in crimes against humanity,” Greene said. “People that perpetuated, and continue to perpetuate these crimes need to be prosecuted, and that needs to be starting in the next administration,” she threatened.

“And I'm pretty sure our next attorney general will do that. And I look forward to seeing that happen.” Terrifying.

This isn’t the first time Greene and her ilk have sidetracked a forum to investigate how the government could better prepare for and handle a public health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the potential for anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. having influence on our country's public health care policies, and the clear lack of ethics being considered by Donald Trump, Greene’s rage-fueled ignorance contains much more ominous overtones.

You can watch Greene’s whole tirade, with delightful anti-Fauci visuals here.