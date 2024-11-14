John Bolton, a former national security adviser in Donald Trump’s White House, reacted with horror to Trump’s selection of former Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz to serve in his Cabinet.

Trump has tapped Gaetz, who has been under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, to head the Department of Justice. The president-elect also picked Gabbard, who has praised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin even as he acted against the United States, to be the national intelligence chief.

“It must be the worst nomination for a Cabinet position in American history,” Bolton told NBC News, referring to Gaetz’s nomination. “Gaetz is not only totally incompetent for this job, he doesn’t have the character. He is a person of moral turpitude.”

Bolton then called on Republicans to oppose the nomination.