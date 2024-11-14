President-elect Donald Trump tapped notorious anti-vaxxer and bear-meat aficionado Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services Thursday. The prospect of a man who has railed against fluoride in water and promised to stop research on drug development and infectious diseases for at least eight years heading the country’s public health initiatives has given many people pause.

Reactions to the news have begun to come in, though none of those reactions mention Kennedy’s theory that chemicals in drinking water have resulted in “gender confusion.”

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana took time away from saying that women should not be allowed to leave their state for reproductive care to lament vague “vaccine mandates” in support of Kennedy’s nomination.

x TAPPER: The medical community has been clear that what RFK Jr says about vaccines is false. They don't cause autism. Does that bother you at all?



SENATOR-ELECT JIM BANKS: Look Jake, in the election Donald Trump won the popular vote pic.twitter.com/IWrHH8xkdn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2024

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shocked many with his statement on X.

“I’m excited by the news that the President-Elect will appoint @RobertKennedyJr to @HHSGov,” Polis wrote. “He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA. I hope he leans into personal choice on vaccines rather than bans (which I think are terrible, just like mandates) but what I’m most optimistic about is taking on big pharma and the corporate ag oligopoly to improve our health.”

Polis’ support for RFK Jr. was a far cry from his feelings on the matter back in August, when he posted this.

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, an actual physician, readied his rubber stamp by writing that Kennedy “has championed issues like healthy foods and the need for greater transparency in our public health infrastructure. I look forward to learning more about his other policy positions and how they will support a conservative, pro-American agenda.”

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, not known for being particularly bright, called the pick “absolutely brilliant.”

And the always craven Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin seemed over the moon about an HHS chief who is as far out when it comes to public health as he is.

x I could not be happier that @realDonaldTrump has selected @RobertKennedyJr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.



He’s a brilliant, courageous truth-teller whose unwavering commitment to transparency will make America a healthier nation. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 14, 2024

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts kept his reaction short and sweet.

“Mr. Kennedy’s outlandish views on basic scientific facts are disturbing and should worry all parents who expect schools and other public spaces to be safe for their children,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden said in a statement, calling bullshit on the Kennedy-Trump allegiance. “When Mr. Kennedy comes before the Finance Committee, it’s going to be very clear what Americans stand to lose under Trump and Republicans in Congress.”

Kennedy’s history of half-baked ideas about public health has some appeal among anti-science, anti-establishment circles. Now we all get to be subjected to his whims.