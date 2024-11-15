Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he won't be choosing JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon as treasury secretary, saying that while he respects Dimon, "he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration."

Dimon responded by saying that he wouldn't have taken the job anyway even if Trump offered it, telling Bloomberg News, "I just want to tell the president also I haven't had a boss in 25 years, and I'm not about ready to start."

x JPMorgan Chase Chair and CEO Jamie Dimon responds to President-elect Donald Trump ruling him out for a post in the second Trump administration. Dimon speaks at the APEC CEO Summit in Peru https://t.co/5x8nh7xPO1 pic.twitter.com/zJucggRDVX — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) November 14, 2024

Dimon never publicly endorsed in the 2024 election. But there was speculation that Dimon, who once said Trump's conduct after the 2020 election amounted to "treason," was considering endorsing Trump. Earlier this year, he lauded Trump’s policies and told Democrats they needed to be “more respectful” to Trump’s MAGA movement.

“I think this negative talk about MAGA is going to hurt Biden’s election campaign,” Dimon said in January in Davos, Switzerland.

The New York Times, however, reported that Dimon was quietly backing Kamala Harris and was open to serving as her treasury secretary had she won. Dimon's wife also was seen knocking doors for Harris' campaign ahead of the election.

It's now unclear whom Trump will choose as his treasury secretary.

Names being floated include hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, who helped fundraise for Trump’s 2024 campaign, and Howard Lutnik, the billionaire co-chair of Trump’s transition team.

Whomever Trump chooses would join the cast of horrendous characters he has already picked to serve in his administration. That includes alleged sex predator Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Russian asset Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, racist and misogynistic Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense, and dog-killing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as secretary of homeland security. Trump also chose white nationalist Stephen Miller for a key role directing policy in the Trump administration.