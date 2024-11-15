“Lara Trump would be a GREAT Senator and represent Floridians well,” Sen. Rick Scott wrote on social media. Scott is reportedly the most prominent Republican pushing for Trump.

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt is also on board the nepotism train. She told Axios that Lara Trump would be a “tremendous pick” and said she “understands the America First agenda.”

In a social media post, Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna demanded that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoint the daughter-in-law.

If Rubio leaves the Senate, the decision would fall to DeSantis, one of Donald Trump’s failed primary rivals who was derided as “pudding fingers” in a pro-Trump ad. Trump also floated other demeaning nicknames for DeSantis, including “Meatball Ron.”

In an interview on Fox News, which has specialized for years in promoting unqualified Trumps for major positions, Lara Trump said she would “love to consider” taking the position.

Lara Trump, who is married to Trump son Eric, was installed as the Republican National Committee’s co-chair earlier this year. She previously served as a producer and host of a pro-Trump video program run by the Trump campaign.

After getting into her new position, she began directing donations to the Republican Party toward Trump-oriented goals like paying off his legal bills.

In television appearances representing the party, Lara Trump said the abortion bans put in place by Trump’s allies and enabled by his Supreme Court Justices were merely a “niche” issue while the freedoms of millions were harmed.

The operating principle she brought to the party’s national committee was that loyalty to Donald Trump—her father-in-law—had to be total.

Ironically, Lara Trump also claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris—who had been elected to the Senate and the vice presidency by millions of voters, and before that as attorney general of California—didn’t get her job based on merit, but only because she’s a woman.

“Do me a favor,” the Trump daughter-in-law said on her web show in August. “Don't ever give me a position based on the fact that I'm a woman. Either I earned it, or I didn't—and that's it. That's all I need.”

Unlike Lara Trump, the vice president did not have a floundering music career that was topped off by cringey music videos about firefighters.

The push to make Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law one of the 100 most powerful people in America does fall in line with Trump’s selection of unqualified and incompetent people to run his Cabinet. Elevating Trump loyalists to positions of incredible power is all part of the Trump ethos.