Donald Trump has nominated Todd Blanche, who defended him in court on multiple criminal charges, to be deputy attorney general of the United States.

If Trump’s slate of nominations were to be confirmed en masse, Blanche would answer to Trump’s proposed attorney general, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is accused of child sex trafficking.

Blanche represented Trump when he was indicted in New York for falsifying business records while trying to hide his relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels. Blanche was unable to convince a jury of Trump’s innocence, and Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts.

Aside from Trump’s guilt and what it says about the Republican Party’s selection of him as their leader, Blanche’s failure in the New York court does not bode well for the Department of Justice, which is tasked with pursuing justice across the nation and its territories.