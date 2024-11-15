Conservatives are cheerleading Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services. As CNN’s Abby Phillip pointed out Thursday night, this interest in American nutrition from the right-wing-o-sphere is brand new.

“Interestingly enough, there was another person who many years ago tried to raise concerns about the health of the food that we feed our children and our families,” Phillip said, kicking off a supercut-walk-down-memory-lane of conservatives’ reactions to former first lady Michelle Obama's initiative to lift the dietary standards of school lunches.

It’s important to note that the Trump administration’s secretary of agriculture rolled those nutritional standards back in 2017. Six states, plus the District of Columbia, sued the Trump administration for rolling back those standards, pointing out that school lunches are frequently the only nutritious meal kids receive.

In a recent interview, Kennedy called his new boss’ diet of fast food "poison" and "really, like, bad." But Kennedy’s statements about American diets, as well as the GOP’s concern-trolling about obesity, belies the fact that Trump's love of fast food isn't simply dietary—it's business. Trump’s original choice for secretary of labor was fast food CEO Andrew Puzder, who later withdrew due to lack of congressional support.

Kennedy continues to talk about needing healthier diets and deeper investigations into what lifesaving vaccines are made up of, and yet he has repeatedly advocated bunk science. He routinely promoted debunked COVID-19 treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

As hypocritical as it may seem, it makes sense that conservatives are excited for the world’s most famous anti-vaxxer to ascend to the top public health advisory position in the country. After all, Texas’ Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told the public that patriotic grandparents were going to have to sacrifice their lives to keep our economy going during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now those Republicans have someone who can misinform the public while pretending it’s healthy.