Congressional Democratic leadership is holding itself accountable, pledging to address the concerns of voters, after Americans voted the party out of power largely due to economic concerns.

“We have to work decisively to address the economic challenges that everyday Americans are facing in this country,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told PBS NewsHour on Thursday. “Far too many people are struggling to live paycheck to paycheck. … And we’re prepared to work with the incoming administration to decisively deal with that issue.”

According to The Hill, in a closed-door meeting earlier this week, the New York Democrat fell on his sword as he tried to take the blame for middling Democratic turnout even in blue strongholds like New York and California, which led to their defeats in many swing districts.

“He stood up there today and said, ‘It’s all on me,’” said Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver to The Hill. “And the whole caucus started booing [as if to say], ‘This is not on you.’”

Amid this, in a Friday press conference, Jeffries chastised President-elect Donald Trump’s most recent Cabinet pick, conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

“The former administration and the former president promised on the campaign trail that America would have the best economy, the best border security, and the best administration possible,” said Jeffries. “Is Robert F Kennedy Jr., by the way of example, the best that America has to offer? Will he and others give us the best opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the American people? Or are there other people who are better qualified to do the jobs that need to be done on behalf of the American people?”

Leaders in the Democratic National Committee also chimed in about their disapproval of Trump’s Cabinet picks.

“Trump picking Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence is a danger to our national security,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said on X Thursday. “This is bad for America, and good for [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin.”

Before the Gabbard announcement, Trump revealed his choice for secretary of defense: Fox News host Pete Hegseth.

“Look, he’s not qualified to serve as secretary of defense,” Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, vice chair of the DNC, said in a CNN interview. “And obviously, he’s made these comments about how he doesn’t think women should be in combat and that he wants to be able to fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

“Where do you think I lost my legs—in a bar fight?” added Duckworth, a veteran who lost both legs in combat during the Iraq war.

Earlier this month, Hegseth confirmed his view that women should not serve on the front lines in the military, saying on a podcast, "I'm straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles."

As the Democratic Party grapples with the fallout from its electoral losses, the leadership's self-reflection and promise to address economic concerns signal a potential shift in strategy moving forward.