Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered some election post-mortem analysis on Thursday after much of America swung for Donald Trump last week.

"There is universal frustration in this country—much of it I actually think [is] justified—that is raging at a political establishment that centers corporate interests, billionaires, and puts their needs ahead of the needs of working Americans,” she explained on MSNBC Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez recently used her social media to ask her followers who backed both her and Trump why they did so. And in her post-mortem, she referred to the trends she’d seen in those responses, though she noted that all the election data is not yet available.

"There is something to be said about—it doesn't matter that [Trump’s] lying. He's saying that ‘I'm fighting for you,’” she added after being asked about the seeming incongruence of being angry at billionaires and still voting for Trump, a billionaire.

Ocasio-Cortez felt that while the many millions that Trump spent on anti-transgender advertising was “effective in certain areas,” that shouldn’t be the lesson Democrats take away.

“What I think people are paying too much attention to is the first half of that ad, which says … 'Kamala Harris is for they/them,’” she said. “They're not focusing on the second half of that ad, where he said, 'Donald Trump is for you.'”

“Political races are not about one candidate versus another candidate,” she added. “Too often it gets pigeonholed like that. It is a race to convince a person about who cares about you more."

Ocasio-Cortez also cautioned against directing one’s anger at people who weren’t following every controversial thing that Trump did on the campaign trail.

“People need to understand that there are people, millions of people in this country, and I was one of them, where you are working two, three shifts a day to try to make ends meet,” she said. “You're not reading the newspaper every morning with a cup of coffee.”