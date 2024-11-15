Fox News hosts are boosting Donald Trump’s nomination of anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kenney Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy has a long history of promoting unscientific quackery and opposing vaccination—despite decades of scientific data proving that vaccination has been a boon to public health.

On Friday’s edition of the program “Outnumbered,” Fox hosts argued in favor of the nomination.

Pundit Tomi Lahren argued that parents and Democrats should line up behind Kennedy and mocked liberal opposition to the nomination, arguing that they had turned COVID-19 into “a religion” and dislike figures like Kennedy.

“I understand some people are very sensitive about that because they got so much wrong,” she said, not mentioning Trump’s claims that warm weather would make the virus go away or his suggestion that people inject bleach.

Guest host Ben Ferguson then chimed in, urging viewers to “follow the money”—complaining that pharmaceutical companies manufacturing vaccines were merely seeking profits. Ferguson added that doctors “were not honest” when making public health recommendations at the height of the pandemic.

In reality, it was Fox that was a source of dishonesty during the worst public health crisis in modern history. Fox frequently attacked vaccination and aired misinformation about the virus as part of a campaign to protect Trump from political fallout while his administration bungled the response.

Now, as Trump heads back into power and has backed a would-be official that is very likely to harm public health, Fox is back in the fray with more propaganda.