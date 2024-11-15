A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

The sex scandals of the incoming Trump Cabinet

Who’d expect anything different from the guy who vowed to “protect” women “whether the women like it or not”?

House speaker tries to shield Matt Gaetz—and his reason is absurd

Speaking of sex scandals …

GOP pushes unqualified Trump nepo hire to take over Florida Senate seat

Her biggest qualification is her last name.

Convicted felon Trump conveniently nominates his defense attorney to DOJ

At least, the guy’s track record suggests he’ll be ineffective at weaponizing the department.

Reactions pour in after Trump makes RFK Jr. public health chief

“Absolutely brilliant,” says nation's dumbest senator.

Cartoon: Stage 5

Resist!

Marjorie Taylor Greene hijacks pandemic hearing to spew gobbledygook

The hearing was being held by the House Select Conspiracy Committee.

Top Democrats ready to learn from election loss—and fight Trump

“Where do you think I lost my legs—in a bar fight?”

GOP loves health nut RFK Jr.—but couldn't stomach Michelle Obama

Kids will get a nice rounded meal in their iron lungs.

JPMorgan Chase CEO says he didn't even want job Trump won't offer him

Reportedly, the CEO was backing Kamala Harris this year.



