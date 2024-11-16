Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

In the past month, the island nation of Cuba has been hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, Hurricane Rafael, and a series of blackouts. The U.S. embargo continues, and now Cuba has to deal with the announcement that President-elect Donald Trump has picked Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state.

Trump’s selection of foreign policy hard-liner Rubio will have political repercussions not only in Cuba, but throughout the rest of the Caribbean and Latin America.

Al Jazeera reported on the most recent disaster to hit the island nation in “Earthquake rocks Cuba as residents struggle to recover from recent storms”:

The tremor is the latest in a series of natural disasters that have compounded existing infrastructure problems in Cuba, where large swaths of the population also face economic insecurity. In October, Hurricane Oscar brought heavy rains and widespread power outages to the island and left at least six people dead after making landfall in eastern Cuba. Another storm, Hurricane Rafael, knocked out power for at least 10 million people after slamming into the eastern part of the island last week. The storm uprooted trees and knocked down telephone poles. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced.

Local news stations in Florida, where there are approximately 2 million Cuban Americans, immediately broadcast reports from the island.

Meanwhile, there was very little media coverage of the United Nations’ recent vote on the U.S. embargo on Cuba. The ongoing embargo has won us few global friends, as the UN continues to call for its end.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday once again urged the United States to end its economic, commercial, and financial embargo on Cuba, renewing a demand it has made annually since 1992. The resolution, titled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,” passed with 187 votes in favor, two against (Israel and the US), and one abstention (Moldova). Though non-binding, the result drew attention the relative isolation of the US regarding the embargo, which was first imposed in 1960 after former leader Fidel Castro came to power following the revolution.

Trump’s announcement that Rubio will be secretary of state is making the most news. It will not be well received in many parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, reported The Miami Herald’s Nora Gamez in an article titled “With Rubio’s selection as next secretary of state, Cuba leaders’ worst fears come true”:

A group of Cuban-American Republicans is poised to play prominent roles in the upcoming Trump administration and Congress in the coming years, bringing to life the worst fear of the Cuban regime: that Cuban exiles and their descendants would be able to dictate U.S. policy toward the island. News that President-elect Donald Trump will pick Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as the next secretary of state, the first Hispanic and the first Cuban American in such a role, doubtless spread shock waves in Havana, where he is regularly demonized in state media as the nation’s enemy. If his nomination is confirmed, Rubio is likely to be joined in Washington by other like-minded Cuban Americans in a position to influence U.S. foreign policy toward Cuba and the entire Latin American region. [...] When President Barack Obama announced in December 2014 that he was restoring diplomatic relations with Cuba, Rubio vowed to do “everything possible” to block the engagement policies in Congress. “The President’s decision to reward the Castro regime and begin the path toward the normalization of relations with Cuba is inexplicable,” Rubio said at the time. “Cuba, like Syria, Iran, and Sudan, remains a state sponsor of terrorism…. Appeasing the Castro brothers will only cause other tyrants from Caracas to Tehran to Pyongyang to see that they can take advantage of President Obama’s naiveté during his final two years in office. As a result, America will be less safe.”

Rubio’s anti-Obama rhetoric came at a time when the former president was opening relations with Cuba, which I covered here in 2016, in two stories titled “Thoughts on President Obama's address to the Cuban people” and “Black Cubans celebrate Barack Obama's visit.”

The Florida senator lied about his family coming to the U.S “fleeing Castro,” which was reported in The Washington Post in 2011 by Manuel Roig-Franzia. The story didn’t use the word “lies” in its headline, opting to use “embellishes” instead. The article was titled “Marco Rubio’s compelling family story embellishes facts, documents show”: