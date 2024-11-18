The meeting is the latest sign of mainstream media buckling under Trump—even before he is even sworn in to a second term. Before the election, both the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times pulled endorsements of Vice President Kamala Harris at the behest of their wealthy owners. Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos claimed it was to protect the independence of the paper. However, after Trump won the election, he offered up congratulations to Trump for his win, as did Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg.

Currying favor with Trump is something of a return to form for Scarborough, who entered the national political scene in 1994 as part of the Newt Gingrich-led conservative takeover of the House. In his time there, Scarborough marched in lockstep with other right-wingers, voting to restrict abortion rights, cut the social safety net, and vote against gun safety measures.

After he left Congress in 2001, Scarborough migrated to cable news, eventually landing at MSNBC with his original show, “Scarborough Country.”

“Scarborough Country” was largely a knockoff of the more successful “O’Reilly Factor” on Fox News. Scarborough used his show to champion right-wing causes like the Iraq War.

By the time he was co-hosting “Morning Joe” with eventual wife Brzezinski in 2016, that program was one of the leading media promoters of Trump’s presidential campaign. The hosts repeatedly defended Trump on air and praised his performance in the debates during the Republican primaries.

The couple had a public falling out with Trump in 2017 after Trump said Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” He also referred to her as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika.” Scarborough claimed that he was no longer a Republican.

But now that Trump is headed back to the White House—and in spite of his history of racism, misogyny, ignorance, and hostility to free speech—all appears to be well once more among the three figures.

MSNBC has positioned itself as a “progressive” media outlet—even though it is owned by the corporate conglomerate NBC Universal—but it seems that “Morning Joe” has regressed to its old pro-Trump form.