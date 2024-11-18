More signs are beginning to emerge of a fracture in the relationship between Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, who dumped money into Trump’s successful presidential bid. Even before Trump’s inauguration, there are indications he is rebelling at the notion that Musk wields disproportionate influence over his decision-making or, even worse, is truly the one in control.

The decision of whom to nominate as treasury secretary will be one of Trump’s most important calls since that official will determine fiscal policy and have an enormous impact on the domestic and global economy. In Trump’s last go-round, he left office with high unemployment and the worst net job loss of any president since the statistic has been tracked.

Musk favors the appointment of Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump’s transition team, for the job. He went public with his position and contrasted it with the possible pick of Scott Bessent, posting, “My view [for what it’s worth] is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas [Lutnick] will actually enact change.”

The public statement has apparently given Trump second thoughts, and he is now considering other candidates for the position. The Washington Post cites sources in the Trump camp pointing to Musk’s statement as a problem.

“People are not happy,” the source told the paper, explaining that Trump’s circle is displeased with the perception that Musk has been operating as a “co-president.”