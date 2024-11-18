Kentucky is a MAGA stronghold and the epitome of coal mining country, but that hasn’t stopped the state’s governor from going green.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear appeared on CBS’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday to tout his latest economic achievement: a $712 million investment in an EV battery manufacturing plant that will create over 1,500 high-tech green energy jobs. This reflects Beshear’s efforts to balance state-focused leadership with broader economic and political considerations—even as he’s rumored to be a 2028 presidential contender.

The wildly popular state leader also took the opportunity to defend transgender people’s rights while highlighting pragmatic economic solutions for a staunchly conservative state.

This comes as Democrats are doubling down on “economic challenges” as a potential focus for midterm elections and the 2028 general election after Republicans won control of every branch of government on Nov. 5. Beshear represents a state that voted Republican Donald Trump into office by 31 percentage points, but a Morning Consult poll showed the Democrat has a 67% approval rating among Bluegrass State voters, showing a rare bipartisan appeal.

When asked about the recent green energy investment, he explained that he believes kitchen-table issues have the most impact on all Americans, regardless of political party.

“They’re not in urban Kentucky. They’re in rural Kentucky,” he said. “They are game-changing investments that are creating a bright future here, and I’m certainly going to do everything I can as governor of Kentucky to protect them. And not because I’m a Democrat but because I’ve shown my people that every single day I’m going to try to create a better life for them.”

Beshear is differentiating himself as a sensible Democrat by highlighting the “extreme appointees” that Trump announced last week and focusing on tangible solutions for his state. He was elected in 2019 in deeply Southern Kentucky, the sixth-largest coal-producing state.

“Going forward over the next couple years, we have a chance every day, every moment to show the American people we are laser-focused on jobs, on their health care, on their infrastructure, on their kid’s education, just those everyday worries,” Beshear said. “And with this administration at least right now, selecting some very extreme appointees, it’s a chance to make a real difference to really show people we’re where their basic needs are.”

Beshear’s willingness to take a stand for the LGBTQ+ community stands in stark contrast to Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who voiced frustration over not being able to express his disapproval of transgender girls playing girls sports in a New York Times interview. While Moulton’s comments led to widespread backlash in the very Democratic Bay State, Beshear isn’t backing down—even though he is surrounded by Republicans who question his cultural views.

“I vetoed one of the nastiest anti-LGBTQ bills that my state has ever seen in my election year … Number one, I talked about my why. For me, that’s my faith, where I’m taught that all children are children of God. And I wanted to stick up for some children that were being picked on in a pretty rough bill.

“But the second thing is, the voters in my state knew the very next day, I was going to be working on jobs,” he continued. “So it’s both sharing your why and your authentic why for your views, but the other piece is about that focus.”

Beshear is referring to a draconian bill approved earlier this year that would’ve made trans youths detransition by withholding gender-affirming care and banning them from using bathrooms of the gender they identify with.

Beshear was reportedly considered as Kamala Harris’ 2024 running mate, and he has been rumored as a top choice for Democrats in 20208 after the party lost rural voters to Trump by a wide margin earlier this month.

But with the Trump administration taking power on Jan. 20, Beshear is focused on protecting electric vehicle manufacturing in Kentucky, making himself a hopeful beacon of Democratic leadership in a MAGA state. His ability to adopt a more progressive, climate-focused policy without hemorrhaging voters is something the Democratic Party should take note of.