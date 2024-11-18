None of the Fox hosts bothered to suggest that the obsequious behavior of the MSNBC hosts follows a pattern of major media figures—including Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos—bowing to the notoriously media-hostile Trump.

For his part, Trump also appears to have enjoyed Scarborough and Brzezinski’s groveling. In a separate interview with Fox News, Trump said the meeting was “very cordial,” adding, “In many ways, it’s too bad that it wasn’t done long ago.”

Trump also claimed the MSNBC hosts “congratulated me on running a ‘great and flawless campaign, one for the history books.’” Based on Trump’s well-documented history of lying about his interactions with people, there is little reason to believe his version of events is completely accurate.

Trump told Fox it is “vital” for the United States to have a “free, fair and open media,” a sentiment completely at odds with his history and rhetoric.

In fact, Trump is currently suing CBS News and The New York Times as retribution for accurate reporting on him and his campaign. He has also previously called for broadcast outlets to lose their licenses for reporting factual, negative things about him.

Trump has made it clear throughout his time in politics that he believes the only legitimate sources of journalism are those that lie to their audiences in favor of him and a Republican/conservative agenda.

Not coincidentally, this is the precise brand of content that Fox News—especially “Fox & Friends”—has specialized in for nearly a decade now.