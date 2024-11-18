The hosts of “Fox & Friends” praised Donald Trump for allowing the hosts of their rival morning news program, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” to come to Mar-a-Lago and curry favor with him ahead of his presidency.
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced on Monday that they had visited Trump to reopen a line of communication between the network and the bigoted incoming president.
“That is probably the most magnanimous thing any individual in America has done in a long time,” “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade declared. His co-host Ainsley Earhardt agreed, arguing that Trump should be applauded for welcoming the MSNBC hosts after years of criticism of his behavior.
“It just shows you that he does want—you know—to smooth things over, maybe he is going to unite our country,” Earhardt added, ignoring everything Trump has ever said since becoming a political figure.