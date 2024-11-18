A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump-Musk bromance is on the rocks as feuds erupt

Oh no, say it isn’t so.

'Morning Joe' hosts kiss and make up with Trump in Mar-a-Lago visit

Democracy dies on cable TV.

House speaker wants to protect Gaetz as rest of GOP trashes him

Dying on the hill of an accused child sex trafficker.

Mike Pence hates RFK Jr. too—but for such a Mike Pence reason

Bobby’s not crazy enough!

Trump's absurd Cabinet picks are a loyalty test for the GOP

A loyalty test for Republicans, a stress test of American democracy.

Trump threatens pollster as many in media bend the knee

She’s retiring, Donald—come on!

Cartoon: Good grief, America!

“It’ll be different this time.”

Fox News praises Trump for allowing 'Morning Joe' hosts to kiss his ring

You know you’re doing it wrong when …

Democratic governors unite to forge alliance against Trump

The Resistance 2.0.

Explaining the right: Why Republicans are praising a dead squirrel

Keep Peanut’s name out of your damn mouth.

Democrats race to confirm judges—while they still can

Sixty-three days to go.

Watch these Fox News clowns make the worst possible case for RFK Jr.

It’s almost as if he’s not fit for the position.

