Failed Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has written a letter demanding that President Joe Biden cease doing his job as president, even though Donald Trump is not scheduled to be sworn into office for another two months.

In a letter to Biden, Scott wrote, “To ensure an orderly transition, federal financial and housing regulators should suspend any rulemaking and nomination related activities.” The senator went on to say that federal agencies should stop making federal rules and that nominations should cease right away.

Scott’s demand that Biden stop doing the job that over 81.2 million Americans hired him for in 2020 is out of whack with how business has historically functioned in the U.S. government.

In fact, after Trump lost the 2020 election to Biden, Republicans in the Senate continued to confirm federal judges nominated by Trump—even as it was clear the public had indicated they no longer wanted to pursue Trump’s approach to running the government.