MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Monday called on Senate Democrats “to make it as hard as possible” for Donald Trump to appoint his Cabinet without Senate confirmation, known as recess appointments.

"Trump is the one who made it weird by making this demand that the Senate not confirm any of his appointees,” Maddow said of Trump and the GOP’s plans to use recess appointments to sneak through potentially dangerous government appointments.

“Democrats should take him at his word and do the hearings now,” she added, warning that skipping the important background checks and confirmation hearings for Trump’s Cabinet nominees, such as Fox News dirtbag Pete Hegseth and Florida dirtbag Matt Gaetz, is simply the first step in an authoritarian movement away from democracy.

"Right now, for these next few weeks before he's in power, it's actually in Democrats’ power,” Maddow reminds the audience. “It is in Democrats' hands in the Senate to show what the Congress can do, to show what it's for, to do the job, and to make it as hard as possible for them to get away with the worst things they're trying to do, even before they take over.”

As Maddow points out, regardless of the hype and rhetoric, Donald Trump and the Republicans did not win a blanket mandate this election. Americans, by and large, still desire a democracy.