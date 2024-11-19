Over the past 24 hours, Fox News has made it clear that its audience must know some very important information about Donald Trump: People are dancing like him.

Hosts have been talking nonstop about the so-called dance craze on multiple Fox News programs. It’s clear the network prefers to discuss dancing rather than examine the disqualifying details emerging about the incoming president’s Cabinet picks.

On Laura Ingraham’s primetime show “The Ingraham Angle,” the host compared the dancing to NFL athletes taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality against Black people—something Fox News was very mad about at the height of the movement.

Ingraham hosted former pro wrestler and N-word user Hulk Hogan to discuss the Trump dance, and the former WWE champion and steroid abuser insisted everyone else is following his lead.

“I was the first one—if you were there—to do the Trump dance, baby,” Hogan said as he pumped his arms back and forth, mimicking the convicted felon and head of the Republican Party.

On “America’s Newsroom,” host Dana Perino heralded the Trump dance as a “cultural shift” while the on-air chyron from the right-wing propaganda network insisted, “Signature Trump Dance Becomes Global Phenomenon.”

On “Fox & Friends,” known for being the most pro-Trump show on a network that produces the most pro-Trump content outside of Trump himself, co-host Brian Kilmeade argued that the dance is “unifying” America. Kilmeade did not elaborate on how the dance is making up for Trump attacking Black, Latino, Asian, and LGBTQ+ people—or his open disdain for women and their rights.

While Fox has been busy promoting Trump dance fever, the public has been learning about the figures Trump has chosen to head multiple government agencies—and how unqualified they are.

Some of Trump’s baffling selections include: anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services; sex-trafficking investigation subject Matt Gaetz to run the entire Department of Justice; problematic Fox News host Pete Hegseth to head the Department of Defense; and Sean Duffy, “The Real World” star and former “Road Rules” contestant tasked with overseeing American transportation.

No wonder Fox News would rather talk about people dancing like Trump.

Trump’s Cabinet picks during his last go-round in the White House led to mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, our infrastructure, and the nation’s health care system. His new choices will be just as consequential, if not more so. But Fox News is focused on the Trump dance, because honestly reporting on the president-elect’s plans for our country would raise too many uncomfortable questions.