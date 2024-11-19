A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Matt Gaetz's problems are only getting worse and worse

We certainly wouldn’t want to be Gaetz (or an underage girl near him) right now.

Oklahoma's plan to force Trump prayer video on kids not going so well

The Oklahoma school superintendent takes pandering to Trump to a whole other level.

Democratic governor of deep red state won't compromise on progress

Kentucky may be red, but the governor is going green.

Trump attacks press—then claims to care about its freedom

It’s only a “free, fair, and open press” when nice things are being said about Dear Leader.

Cartoon: Fearing the worst

#WorstPepTalkEver

No, Trump doesn't actually have an electoral mandate—here's why

Trump’s win is “actually quite shallow,” just like his policies.

Trump voters f-cked around—now they're about to find out

It’s gonna get ugly.

Can Democratic governors fight Trump's mass deportations?

It’s going to be an all-hands-on-deck kind of situation.

GOP congresswoman introduces bigoted bill to bully new Democrat

Real mature, Nancy Mace.

Trump taps 'Road Rules' has-been to run the nation's roads

He has zero experience, but he’s got Trump’s favorite qualification: reality star!

GOP senator demands Biden stop doing his job 'cause Trump won

Yeah, that’s not how it works, buddy.

Watch Rachel Maddow spell out how to block Trump

It’s time to remind Trump that, at least for the next two months, the Democrats are still in power, damn it.

Trump's Cabinet selections are imploding so Fox News says: Just dance!

And it may be the world’s worst distraction.



