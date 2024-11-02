This four-part series examines the candidates' positions and policy proposals in an effort to cut through the noise and highlight where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand on critical issues facing Americans in this election. Information is sourced from campaign websites and what the candidates have said on the trail and in interviews.

The contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on gun policy highlights a significant ideological divide within American politics—with potentially fatal consequences.

Throughout her campaign, Harris has pushed back on the GOP narrative that lawmakers who support common-sense reforms actually want to take away people’s guns. Trump and Republicans are clearly out of touch on this issue, with research showing that six in 10 Americans favor stricter gun laws.

Trump has little mention of guns on his campaign website or policy agenda. He’s a “life member” of the National Rifle Association and has the group’s endorsement. Despite this affiliation, Trump canceled an appearance at an NRA event in October—one of many appearances the former president bailed on in the runup to the Nov. 5 election.

Kamala Harris’ Gun Policy

Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on Oct. 28 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Harris advocates for proactive measures aimed at reducing gun violence in “schools, communities, and places of worship,” appealing to a majority of the electorate that favors stricter gun laws. Her proposals reflect a comprehensive strategy designed to address mass shootings and tackle the systemic issues surrounding gun violence across the nation.

Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

Assault weapons with high-capacity magazines can shoot multiple rounds in seconds and kill or injure scores of people during a violent outburst. These differ dramatically from handguns and hunting rifles. Harris proposes banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in an effort to reduce the death and destruction caused by mass shootings in America.

Support red flag laws

Red flag laws are legal provisions that allow law enforcement agencies or family members to use the court system to temporarily remove guns from those who are deemed a danger to themselves or others. A few states have passed these regulations, and Harris says she’ll support red flag laws to “keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.”

Require universal background checks

These laws require all gun buyers to undergo a background check, regardless of how or where they purchase the firearm. This would include private sales, gun shows, and online purchases. A key goal of universal background checks is closing the gun show loophole, which lets patrons purchase firearms on the spot without any background checks.

Invest in law enforcement to combat community gun violence

Harris supports investing in police departments, including hiring and training officers and people to support them, such as mental health care workers. Her campaign website highlights how the vice president helped deliver “the largest investment in public safety ever,” which included $15 billion for local law enforcement and community safety programs across the country. She wants to build upon proven gun violence prevention programs that have helped reduce violent crime nationwide.

Donald Trump’s Gun Policy

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on Nov. 1 in Warren, Michigan.

Trump's lack of specific gun policy proposals signals that he intends to maintain the status quo, appealing to his gun-loving base and aligning with the NRA. His repeated false claims that Harris seeks to "confiscate your guns" resonates with the Republicans who feel threatened by potential changes to gun laws.

Unspecific stance other than to preserve “the right to keep and bear arms”

According to Trump’s 2024 Republican Platform, he and the GOP will “defend our constitution, our bill of rights, and our fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to keep and bear arms.”

Attack the opponent’s stance

Trump's campaign has said that he will "terminate every single one of the Harris-Biden's attacks on law-abiding gun owners his first week in office and stand up for our constitutionally enshrined right to bear arms." The former president also regularly declares in his stump speeches that Harris wants to “confiscate your guns”—something she consistently denies.

This article is part of a four-part series. The previous entries explored the economy and health care policy.

Daily Kos is working overtime to cover this election. Unfortunately, ad revenue alone can't support our operations, so we need your help. Please support our work with a $5 donation.