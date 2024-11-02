Movie star George Clooney lent his voice to a newly released election ad targeting men who might be feeling some MAGA peer pressure in their friend groups. The ad comes just days after a similar one targeting the wives of MAGA-maniacs, narrated by fellow “Ocean's Eleven” actor Julia Roberts, sent right-wingers into a tizzy.

It begins with three men walking into their voting location, one of the men enthusiastically saying “Come on boys, let’s make America great again.”

"Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it'll impact the people you care about the most,” Clooney says in a voiceover. One of the men then looks over at his daughter, and then stares back at his buddy, and opts to vote for Kamala Harris.

“And remember, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know."

Holding his daughter in his arms as he leaves the polling place, the man’s friend asks if he did his “patriotic duty.”

“You bet I did, brother.”

"We know the MAGA movement is putting increased pressure on people, but we also know the strong will of Americans when they stand in the voting booth," said Vote Common Good’s Executive Director Doug Pagitt, who produced both ads.

“Our work is all about helping people do the thing in the voting booth that they know in their heart they want to do,” said Pagitt concerning the progressive evangelical organization’s mission. “We’ve traveled the country and met people all over who have a higher calling for their vote than just what their political party or friends demand of them.”

Clooney, a longtime Democrat, was one of the more high-profile voices who questioned President Joe Biden's ability to run for a second term. When Biden stepped aside, Clooney told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “He's saving democracy once again,” adding, “We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”

